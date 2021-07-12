StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 295.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $17,154,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

