STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,280 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.74% of STERIS worth $607,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $211.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $148.91 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

