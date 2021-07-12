Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) vs. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.43 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -17.04 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.40 $4.44 million N/A N/A

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sterling Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -4.51% -2.03% -0.17% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Sterling Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

