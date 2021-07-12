Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 540,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STL. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

STL opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

