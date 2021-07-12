stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48.77 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $48.77 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $1,959.56 or 0.05904145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00113669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00161094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,233.25 or 1.00131758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.39 or 0.00956310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 636,811 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

