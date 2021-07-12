Steve Hoffman Sells 82,500 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYME) major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $130,350.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TYME traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 982,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,981. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

