Steven Joseph Murray Sells 23,767 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 23,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,545,805.68.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 176,525 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $11,518,256.25.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 450,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $31,689,252.00.

NYSE:BIGC traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,817 shares.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.