Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,662 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $191,429.16.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $306,152.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 32,465 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $3,804,248.70.

Shares of NYSE:NTRA traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $119.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,666 shares.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

