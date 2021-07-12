Steven Ralph Rodgers Sells 2,972 Shares of Intel Co. (NYSE:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NYSE:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92.

INTC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,870,320. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Get Intel alerts:

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.