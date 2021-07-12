Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 22,651 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 118,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.