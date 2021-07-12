Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 37,316 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $502.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

