Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,943 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $163,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,850,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth $20,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

