Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 146,284 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $57,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $35,346,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $17.75 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.