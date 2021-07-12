Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 923,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 275,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 229.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 514,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

