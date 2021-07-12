Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $15,613,000.

VYMI stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

