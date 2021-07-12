Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,207 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

ALNY stock opened at $176.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

