Stifel Financial Corp Buys 8,372 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $49.57 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

