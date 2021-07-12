Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 125,616 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Petco Health and Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $67,670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $60,587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $48,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $47,357,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

