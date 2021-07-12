Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after buying an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

