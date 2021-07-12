Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of NeoGames worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $8,548,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGMS opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.13. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

