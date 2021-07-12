Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NYSE NIO opened at $45.53 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

