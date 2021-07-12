Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.70 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.