Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.79 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.70% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,800,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 110,778 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $17.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.