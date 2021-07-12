Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.84 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS opened at $53.59 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.