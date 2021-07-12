Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7,466.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 1,097,320 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,097,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 294,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,405,000 after buying an additional 275,686 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45.

