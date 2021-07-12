Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.96 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,933.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,812.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

