Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 105.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,669 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

