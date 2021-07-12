Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 191.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

RIDE stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

