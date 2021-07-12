Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

