Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $196.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $152.62 and a 52-week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

