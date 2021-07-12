Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.13.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

