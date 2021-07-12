Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,743 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,460,000 after purchasing an additional 269,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $101.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.