Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 33,354 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.83 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

