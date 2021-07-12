Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 70,134 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

