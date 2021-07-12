Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 74,698 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 194.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,698 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of The Aaron’s worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

AAN stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

