Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 113,708 iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.61% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

