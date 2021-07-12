Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 43,072 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of StoneX Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

SNEX stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

