Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $4,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,746,380. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

