Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Avient worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

