Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after purchasing an additional 448,048 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $79,740,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

NYSE XPEV opened at $39.92 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.64.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

