Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of American Well worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,327,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in American Well by 98.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 926,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in American Well by 37,559.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 593,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

AMWL opened at $12.14 on Monday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,041 shares of company stock worth $9,453,602. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

