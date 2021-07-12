Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

