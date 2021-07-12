Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,372,000 after purchasing an additional 839,071 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after purchasing an additional 675,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.