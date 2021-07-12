Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Altice USA by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 139,846 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.80 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.