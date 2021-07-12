Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

