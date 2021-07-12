Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,702 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Proto Labs worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

