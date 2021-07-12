Stifel Financial Corp Sells 119,438 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Switch worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 747.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,473 shares of company stock worth $30,874,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

