Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,776 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $24,637,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 90.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.