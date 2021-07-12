Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen Sells 10,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $625,700.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.44. 892,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,525. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.