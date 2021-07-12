Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen Sells 10,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $625,700.00.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,352 shares.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

